Kentucky man arrested on drug charges after incident at Home Depot

A Kentucky man is spending time in the Dubois County Security Center after an incident at Home Depot on Newton Street.

Jasper Police responded to reports of a reckless driver pulling into the store parking lot around 12:15 pm Thursday and found nobody inside the car.

The driver, 41-year-old Joseph Kamely came out of the store and tried to get in the car. That’s when police say Kamely became erratic and jittery, prompting them to search the vehicle.

Kamely then went back into the store while police searched the car and found 14 syringes.

When arresting Kamely inside Home Depot, employees told police he was frantically yelling and running through the store. Police also learned he ran out the back door before running immediately back inside the store prior to his arrest.

Police then deployed a K-9, who alerted to a stack of wooden pallets outside the store.

A bag with one gram of methamphetamine was found inside the palates.

Kamely was booked into the Dubois County Security Center for felony counts of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine.