Kimball Electronics Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary, John Kahle to retire

Kimball Electronics Inc. will soon be looking for a new Vice President.
The company announced Wednesday that Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary, John Kahle, will be retiring on December 31st.
Kahle is a long-tenured member of the executive team and enjoyed a distinguished career with the company.
He will be succeeded by the Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, Douglas Hass.
