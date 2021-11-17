Leon Joseph Recker, age 87, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Leon was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 17, 1933, to Leo T. and Marie S. (Gehl) Recker.

He married Patricia Schepers on June 3rd, 1961, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

He was a graduate of Jasper High School. He served in the United States Army. After the Army, he graduated from Fort Wayne Technical College and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Leon worked for Sperry-Rand for 15 years before coming back home and starting his own small engine repair business. He drove school buses for Dubois Spencer Perry Exceptional Children’s CO-OP. He later retired from Kimball Upholstery.

He was a member of St. Isadore Parish, the Celestine Community Club, Good Shepherds of the Hills Knights of Columbus Council #13623 and he was an original member of the Celestine Volunteer Fire Department.

He enjoyed gardening, playing cards, puzzles, traveling and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Patricia Recker, Celestine, IN, three daughters; Kathleen (Darrel) Johnson, Bloomington, IN, Barbara (Steve) Fox, Cincinnati, OH and Susan (Cleveland) Huber, Evansville, IN, two sons; Michael Recker, Jasper, IN, Kevin (Darlene) Recker, Jasper, IN, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson, one sister, Betty Buescher, three brothers; Jerome, Gene and Paul Recker. Preceding him in death is one son, John Recker and one brother, David Recker.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Leon Joseph Recker will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Isadore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana and from 9:00 am until the 10:00 am service time at St. Isadore Parish- St. Celestine Catholic Church on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Knights of Columbus Council #13623 will pray a rosary at 1:30 p.m. before the Friday visitation and the Celestine Fire Department will have a service at 6:00 p.m. during the visitation at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isadore Parish.

