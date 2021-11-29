Linda (Jenner) Painter, age 79, of Grantsburg, IN passed away on November 25, 2021 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.
She was born to Loren Jenner and Zada (Dicus) Goldman on October 15, 1942 in
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of many years Teddy Painter.
She is survived by her child Tina Bennett and Kevin King, grandchildren; Andi (Dustin) Kaiser, Trent King, Zachary King, Jevin King, Trista King, and Hunter King, 5 great grandchildren and siblings Mary Ann Kelly, Steve Jenner and Doug Goldman.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhome.com
Denbo Funeral Home has been entrusted to serve the family of Linda Painter.
