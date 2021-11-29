Linda (Jenner) Painter, age 79, of Grantsburg, IN passed away on , 2021 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

She was born to Loren Jenner and Zada (Dicus) Goldman on , 1942 in

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of many years Teddy Painter.

She is survived by her child Tina Bennett and Kevin King, grandchildren; Andi (Dustin) Kaiser, Trent King, Zachary King, Jevin King, Trista King, and Hunter King, 5 great grandchildren and siblings Mary Ann Kelly, Steve Jenner and Doug Goldman.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

