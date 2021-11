Several local bands competed in the ISSMA Marching Band Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday.

In Class D: Springs Valley Blackhawks Brigade took home 3rd place. Forest Park Marching Rangers won 4th place. Southridge Marching Raider Band won 6th place. And Tell City Marching Marksman took home 8th place.

In Class B: Jasper Marching Wildcats took home 5th place.