A Loogootee man was arrested for drunk driving in Jasper.

Jasper Police Department was dispatched to a reckless driver headed southbound on Newton from 47th Street.

After further investigation, it was determined that the operator of the vehicle, 36-year-old Matthew Flynn, exhibited signs of intoxication.

Flynn then failed a field sobriety test and was taken to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test.

Flynn certified chemical test resulted in BAC .33.

Flynn was lodged in the Dubois County Security Center and charged with OWI with a prior conviction, OWI above .15, and OWI endangerment.