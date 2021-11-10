Maureen E. O’Brien-Beadles, age 66, of Huntingburg, formerly of Evansville, passed away at 10:51 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born September 28, 1955, in Evansville, Indiana, to Stanley and Mary Agnes (Ottman) O’Brien. She graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in nursing. Maureen was a registered nurse and worked for 25 years at Deaconess Hospital, where she was honored with the Nurse of the Year award. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, kayaking, camping and bowling. Maureen loved her grandchildren and her dogs. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; and one sister, Sherry O’Brien Shore.

She is survived by her husband, John Beadles of Huntingburg; two daughters, Angel (Mike) Wells of Mobile, AL and Kristi (Scott) Mayer of Wadesville; two step-daughters, Krystal (Bryan) Eckert of Huntingburg and Hannah (Matthew) Aders of Huntingburg; one sister, Sally Bixler of Indianapolis; nine grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Nick, Makayla, Connor, Braden, Hunter, Lexi, Scarlett and baby Aders; and by her beloved dogs, Max, Molly and Doodles, and her cat, Richard.

Memorial services for Maureen O’Brien-Beadles will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. John Hemmer will officiate at the service.

Following the memorial services, friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering which will be held from 1:00-5:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, at the Y.M.I. Club located at 421 N. Van Buren Street in Huntingburg. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to assist with medical expenses for Maureen’s beloved dog, Max. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com