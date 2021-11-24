Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Announces Mallory Peter as Next DAISY Award Winner

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to announce that the next recipient of the DAISY Award is Mallory Peter, RN! Peter works in Memorial Hospital’s Critical Care Services and was nominated for the award by a COVID patient for her kindness, care, and compassion. Peter stayed with the patient to help alleviate fear and created a “things that are important” inspirational wall for the patient. Memorial Hospital is blessed to have Peter as part of our caregiver family! For more information on how you can nominate a nurse, visit www.mhhcc.org or contact Jessica Werne in Human Resources at 812-996-0514.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses every day. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is proud to be a DAISY Award Partner, recognizing one of our nurses with this special honor each quarter. To find out more about the DAISY Foundation, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.