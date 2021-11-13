Memorial Hospital offering Heartsaver First Aid with CPR & AED courses

Be prepared to respond to an emergency by taking the Heartsaver First Aid with CPR & AED course. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is now offering this class in two evening sessions. The next class will be held on Tuesday, December 7th. and 14th., from 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

This American Heart Association course provides information on how to manage illness and injuries in the first few minutes of an emergency until professional help arrives. Skills taught include CPR, AED use, relief of choking in adults and children, and infant CPR and relief of choking. In order to complete the course and receive a course completion card, participants must pass a written first aid test and successfully complete a skills evaluation in CPT and AED.

Pre-registration is required, as class size is limited. Cost is $85 and the class requires pre-payment. For more information or to register, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at (800) 852-7279, ext. 2399.

Heartsaver First Aid is also offered. This class includes only first aid and does not include training on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). To register, please call 812-996-2399 or toll-free at (800) 852-7279, ext. 2399.