Memorial Hospital to hold Basic Life Support (BLS) training class

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center offers an instructor-led Basic Life Support (BLS) training class for licensed and certified health care professionals, such as physicians, dentists, nurses, paramedics, and EMTs. This American Heart Association course covers CPR for all ages, 2-man CPR, bag-valve-mask ventilation, relief of responsive and unresponsive FBAO (choking), and use of the AED. Participants must successfully complete a written test and skills evaluation to receive a course completion (credential) card.

The next available class is Monday, December 13, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Health and Wellness Classroom at Memorial Southside Office, 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper. The cost is $65. Pre-registration is required and class size is limited. For more information, or to register, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399.