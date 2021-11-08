Messmer: Communities in Senate District 48 receive nearly $4 million in road-funding grants

Communities in Senate District 48 will receive nearly $4 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper).

The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.

In Senate District 48, the following communities received grants:

Dubois County received $431,129.37;

Huntingburg received $565,140;

Patoka received $49,269;

Petersburg received $154,716.99;

Pike County received $727,599.93;

Rockport received $423,372.70;

Spencer County received $1 million; and

Warrick County Received $601, 416.52.

“Local leaders know best what roads and bridges need work in our community,” Messmer said. “It’s great to see so many counties and towns in Senate District 48 taking advantage of this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing the finished projects.”

Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in early 2022.

