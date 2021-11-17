Messmer: General Assembly kicks off 2022 session

State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper) gathered with fellow legislators on Tuesday at the Statehouse for Organization Day – the ceremonial start of the Indiana General Assembly.

Organization Day marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers. This day also provides each Senate and House of Representatives caucus with the opportunity to gather before the session officially reconvenes in January. By state law, the 2022 session will conclude on or before March 14.

“The laws passed each year by the General Assembly have a significant impact on the daily lives of all Hoosiers,” Messmer said. “I’m grateful to begin another legislative session that will make our community and state an even better place to live, work and raise a family.”

As the 2022 session gets underway, Messmer encourages residents of Senate District 48 to contact him with any questions or comments they may have. Messmer can be reached via email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.