Mildred Lee “Midge” Ellsworth, age 90, of Huntingburg, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, November 10, 2021, at her residence.

She was born January 16, 1931, in Spencer County, Indiana, to Addison Lee and Linnie Pearl (Riggle) Conner; and was united in marriage to Thomas Owen Ellsworth on April 13, 1952, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg. Mildred was a homemaker and active member of Central Christian Church. She enjoyed decorating, planting flowers, and working outside. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Owen Ellsworth, who passed away on January 18, 2020; her mother and father; and three brothers, Thad, Deloss, and Elmo Conner.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Tom D. (Elsie) Ellsworth of Bloomington, Ind.; one daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne (Mike) Mastin of Zionsville, Ind.; by (4) grandchildren, (1) step-grandson, and (6) great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mildred Lee “Midge” Ellsworth will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Central Christian Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Mt. Zion Christian Church Cemetery near Santa Claus. Tom D. Ellsworth will officiate at the funeral service.

Friends may call for visitation at Central Christian Church from 4:00-8:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Friday; and also at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. All visitation will be held at the church. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to Central Christian Church or the Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund.