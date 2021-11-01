Milling and paving project to impact Jasper streets this week

Another road project could cause some traffic delays this week.

The Jasper Street Department and their contractor, Calcar Paving, resume their milling and paving project today, weather permitting.

The following streets will be affected:

-South Saint Charles Street – from Division Road to Hedinger Beverage

-Lechner Lane – from Gregory Lane to 2nd Street

-Maple Leaf Drive – from Saint Charles Street to Lechner Lane

-Redbud Lane – from 2nd Street to 5th Street

-Cottonwood Lane – south of 2nd Street

-3rd Avenue – from Justin Street to Meridian Road

This project will continue daily thru completion.

Although these streets will not be closed, motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas, as there will be lengthy delays.