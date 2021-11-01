Mobile COVID-19 vaccine/testing unit coming to Martin County

Those who live in Martin County have another shot at getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health mobile vaccine and testing unit will be at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds from Wednesday, November 3rd to Saturday, November 6th, from noon to 8 pm.

This drive-through clinic will offer the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson Vaccine and can administer booster doses to those who qualify.

COVID-19 vaccines can be given to anyone age 12 and up.

Rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing will also be available.

This will be a drive-through clinic/testing site. No appointment is necessary.

The Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds are located at 2666 US Highway 50 in Loogootee.