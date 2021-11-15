O’Tannenbaum Days will be December 3, 4, & 5, 2021 in Jasper, Indiana.

The huge, lighted Christmas tree in the center of downtown welcomes visitors, relatives, residents and friends to this annual Christmas celebration. Lights will be strung from the Dubois County Courthouse to the tops of the buildings. Many of the downtown businesses also have perimeter lights outlining the tops of their buildings. Shops in the city are ready for shoppers with gift ideas and window displays full of decorations. Potpourri, carriage rides, Santa Claus in his special house, and a large variety of artists and artisans are in the stores to greet you with demonstrations of their special skills. The stores are all ready for you with lots of great ideas for gifts and decorations, featured artists and fun, too. Artists and artisans will display their talents all weekend in many of the stores. The church bazaars, cookie walks, and craft venues will also be happening throughout the city during this special holiday weekend.

Santa Claus will be in his special house on the courthouse square throughout the entire weekend. He will be there on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from

noon – 3:00 p.m. both days. You will want to bring your camera to photograph your child with Santa Claus. Take advantage of the beautiful community Christmas tree next to Santa’s house and take some pictures of your children, friends, or relatives. This is a great weekend to share with loved ones and a wonderful time to reminisce and to make new memories that will last for years. Hand sanitizer and a shield will be on site for safety precautions.

Horse-drawn carriage rides are sure to please both young and old during this special weekend. At a starting point in front of Jasper City Hall, on the Square, in downtown Jasper, the carriage will travel north and south for several blocks. There will be one carriage taking passengers on the scenic and historic tour of downtown Jasper. The carriage rides will be available at no cost, although donations are always accepted. The carriage rides will run Friday evening from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m., and on Saturday afternoon from 12-3 and on Sunday afternoon from 12-3:00 p.m.

Kona Ice/Bloomington will be around the Square on Saturday, December 4 from 12-3:00 p.m. serving Sno-Cones and Hot Cocoa.

Children’s Center for Dance Education will be performing “The Children’s Nutcracker” in its 27th year at the Jasper Arts Center Auditorium on Saturday, December 4th at 3:00 p.m.

Local children will be dancing in this performance made possible by a grant from the Dubois County Community Foundation. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased ahead of time at www.childdance.org.

Precious Blood Church will again host the St. Nick Bazaar on Saturday from 8-5 and Sunday from 8- 12 noon. Lots of Christmas items for sale, along with a cookie walk and silent auction.

Trinity United Church of Christ at 310 W. 8th Street will host a Cookie Walk on Saturday only from 8:00 a.m. until 12 noon. Lots of great cookies – come early for a great selection.

The Jasper Community Arts Center at 100 3rd Avenue (inside the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center) will have a Holiday Arts Market on Friday from 10-7 and on Saturday from 10-3.

The Holiday Bazaar will be held in the Cabby O’Neill Gymnasium on Saturday from 10:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m. Crafters and direct sales vendors will be on site – along with food and a cash giveway.

St. Joseph Church will host a Christmas bazaar, featuring baked goods, crafts, and white elephant items. Friday from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The Jasper Public Library (also inside the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center) will host Courtney Kringle the Elf from Silly Safaris Reindeer Reserve as she brings a LIVE reindeer for a Meet n’ Greet with families. The reindeer will be in the Cultural Center atrium for photos and fun on Saturday, December 4th from 10 a.m. until 12 noon

The Jasper City Mill, by the Patoka River Bridge, will be open throughout the weekend. Go back in time to view the water wheel and grinding of corn into meal. Very interesting and exciting! Great gift items available at the mill, too. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 10-5 and Sunday 12–5:00.

The Last Five Years tells the bittersweet tale of a brief marriage between two young artists. This is an emotionally powerful and intimate musical sprinkled with humor. This nearly sung-through musical has captivated audiences around the world. This performance in Jasper will be presented by the Actors Community Theatre and performed in the Black Box Theatre at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center on December 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at: www.actorscommunitytheatre.com

The Jingle Bell Jog Fun Run is Saturday, December 4 at 9:00 a.m. and begins at Downtown Fitness & Running at 331 Mill Street. Dress in holiday attire and have a fun morning. This event is free for all ages and is presented by DC Multisport. Stay around for some coffee, hot chocolate and treats after the run.

The movie Home Alone will be shown at the historic Astra Theater at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4th. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at:

www.TheNextAct.org Bring the entire family for a fun-filled movie – rated PG.

The Dubois County Museum, located at 2704 North Newton St. is open this weekend

on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from

1 – 4 p.m. Take some time to visit the Dubois County Museum and learn a lot about the history of Dubois County. “Home for the Holidays” exhibit opens and Latinx Christmas opens on December 4th. You can see many Christmas trees and enjoy numerous Santa’s from the museum’s collections. Come and see the many Christmas trees in the “Dubois County Communities” Festival of Trees theme. Delight in the dollhouses and model trains, and enjoy some Christmas shopping in the well-stocked gift shop.

The Jasper American Legion Post #147 & Auxiliary will again host the 83rd Annual Christmas Party at the Jasper Middle School/Black Gym on Sunday, December 5. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with music performed by the Jasper Middle School band under the direction of Ben Werne.

Santa arrives at 1:00 p.m. and will be available for pictures shortly afterwards for about one hour. There will be door prizes for children 13 and under, who will also receive a bag of treats as they leave.

Each of the participating stores and locations will also have guides available, showing where the artists and crafters or special fun will be located and what products they will demonstrate and sell. Those guides are also available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 West 6th St. You can also call the Chamber at 812-482-6866 for more information about any of the events that are taking place during O’Tannenbaum Days weekend.

Most of the hotels in Jasper and Dubois County are offering Olde World Christmas lodging packages. Call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812/482-6866 or the Dubois County Visitors Center at 812-482-9115 or 1-800/968-4578 for this information or go to: www.visitduboiscounty.com.

O’Tannenbaum Days is funded through a cooperative effort of the Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association, Jasper Chamber of Commerce and the Dubois County Visitors Center.

Please keep local businesses and authentic art alive in Jasper, Indiana. You are encouraged to support locally and independently owned businesses while enjoying the great festivities of O’Tannenbaum Days!