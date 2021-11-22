Outdoor Home/Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest for Jasper residents

Decorating the outside of your house for Christmas could win you a prize!

The Jasper Jaycees and Jasper Chamber of Commerce are teaming up to host another year of the Outdoor Home/Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest!

It is open to all Jasper residents and to those living within one mile of city limits.

The categories for this year’s contest are Most Traditional; Best Use of Lights; Family Theme; and Most Original. Prizes are awarded to the top three homes in each category.

The entry blank for the contest will be published two times in The Herald newspaper.

It will appear on Saturday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 30 .

Additional forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 West 6th Street or by calling 812/482-6866.

Entries must be received in the Jasper Chamber office no later than Monday, December 6. Mail all entries to P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547 email to chamber@jasperin.org or fax to the Chamber at 812/848-2015.