The Jasper Jaycees and the Jasper Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce their combined efforts, once again this year, for the Outdoor Home/Christmas Decorating and Lighting Contest for Jasper residents.

The contest is open to all residents of Jasper and those living within one mile of the city limits. Past response to the contest has been tremendous and former entries are encouraged to enter again. Residents are encouraged to make plans now for the 2021 Contest.

It is a wonderful way to show your Christmas spirit and a great way to help decorate the City of Jasper for the holidays.

The categories for this year’s contest are Most Traditional; Best Use of Lights; Family Theme; and Most Original. Prizes are awarded to the top three homes in each category.

The entry blank for the contest will be published two times in The Herald newspaper.

It will appear on Saturday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 30.

Additional forms are available at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 302 West 6th Street or by calling 812/482-6866.

Entries must be received in the Jasper Chamber office no later than Monday, December 6. Mail all entries to P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana 47547-0307, email to chamber@jasperin.org or fax to the Chamber at 812/848-2015.

Judging will take place on Friday evening, December 10 . Lights should be turned on by 6:00 p.m. that evening.