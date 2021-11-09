Patoka 2000 accepting donations for bridge planters for winter months

Those who lost a love one have a way to honor and remember them this holiday season.

Patoka 2000 (beautification committee of the Jasper Chamber) is getting ready to prepare the urns on the Patoka River Bridge for the Holiday and Winter seasons.

But in order to defray the costs of this beautification process, Patoka 2000 needs your help!

The non-profit is asking for donations from individuals and businesses throughout the community.

You can make a donation in any amount and specify that the donation is in honor or in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause.

By doing this, you are able to remember that person every time you drive across the bridge.

Family members and friends are encouraged to chip in together for this great beautification project.

The donation deadline for this Winter Project is Monday, December 7th.

Donations can be sent directly to Patoka 2000 at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 307, Jasper, Indiana, 47547-0307.

If you have any questions, call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at (812)-482-6866 or email chamber@jasperin.org.