Patricia A. Durcholz, age 84 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:05 pm on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Waters of Huntingburg.

Patricia was born in Ellsworth, Indiana on November 11, 1936 to Xavier and Leona (Schnell) Vonderheide. She married Raymond J. Durcholz on January 11, 1955 in St. Henry Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2007.

She retired from Dietary Services at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

Patricia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and their St. Ann’s Sodality; she was also a member of the St. Henry Christian Mothers.

She was a dedicated mother and wife, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Gwen Dittmer (Joe), Boonville, and Julie Gilebarto (Thomas), Titusville, FL, seven sons, Gordon Durcholz (Donna), Newburgh, Martin Scott Durcholz (Jane), Jasper, Jeff Durcholz, John Durcholz, both of Jasper, Xavier Durcholz (Susan), Newburgh, Brad Durcholz, Jasper, and Zach Durcholz (Lisa), Huntingburg, twenty Grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, one sister, Mary Jane Loechte, St. Anthony, and one brother, Xavier “Junie” Vonderheide (Irma), Jasper.

Preceding her in death beside her husband was one son, Raymond Durcholz II, one grandson, Blake Durcholz, and a sister, Sarah Jane Vonderheide who died in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patricia A. Durcholz will be held at 11 am on Monday, November 15, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana with burial to follow in the St. Henry Catholic Church Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9 am until 10:30 am on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.