Patricia “Pat” Louise Schaefer, age 72 of Ferdinand, Indiana, passed away at 12:00 pm on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at her home.

Patricia was born on October 9, 1949, in Evansville, Indiana to Perry and Henrietta (Kanzler) Harding. She retired from Jasper Chair Company in 2015 where she was a sewer for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crosswords, solitaire, playing bingo with her fellow residents, NASCAR (Dale and Dale Jr.), going out with her close friends, attending her grandchildrens’ sporting events, and spending time with her family.

Pat is survived by her son, Curt (Jamie) Schaefer of Jasper, her daughter, Kelli (John) Lehmkuhler of St. Anthony, five grandchildren: Mallory and Logan Lehmkuhler and Emily, Ethan, and Caylee Schaefer, and her sister Jacqui Rupp of Santa Claus.

A celebration of life and burial will be scheduled at a later date. At that time, she will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lamar with her mother and grandmother. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.