Patricia Sue Lindauer, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Campus.

Patty was born in Jasper, Indiana, to Isaac T. and Otilla M. (Wilbur) Chandler.

Patty retired as a housekeeper at University of Evansville.

She was a member of the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175.

Patty enjoyed crafting, visiting with friends and spending time with family.

Surviving are nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, three sisters; Betty Williams, Shirley Rafferty and Rose Englert.

A celebration of life for Patricia Sue Lindauer will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paoli or Dubois County Humane Society or to a favorite charity.

