Patricia Sue Lindauer

Patricia Sue Lindauer, age 75, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Campus. 

Patty was born in Jasper, Indiana, to Isaac T. and Otilla M. (Wilbur) Chandler. 

Patty retired as a housekeeper at University of Evansville.  

She was a member of the Jasper Moose Lodge #1175. 

Patty enjoyed crafting, visiting with friends and spending time with family.  

Surviving are nieces and nephews.  

Preceding her in death are her parents, three sisters; Betty Williams, Shirley Rafferty and Rose Englert.   

A celebration of life for Patricia Sue Lindauer will be held at a later date.  

Memorial contributions may be made to the Paoli or Dubois County Humane Society or to a favorite charity.  

