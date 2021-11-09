Project Warm seeks households needing firewood for winter heating

CACD Project Warm is seeking to help more households that need firewood to heat their homes this winter.

Project Warm is a program where seminarians from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology collect, chop and deliver wood to those who need it to heat their homes.

Project Warm delivers firewood within a 20-mile radius of St. Meinrad, IN, and will deliver up to eight loads to one location during the season. For households beyond this radius, arrangements can be made to pick up firewood from the St. Meinrad location.

To place a firewood order, call 812-357-6611 (Saint Meinrad Archabbey switchboard). The operator will assist in placing the order. Households need to contact their local energy assistance office to validate their eligibility for an energy assistance voucher. Deliveries begin this month.

CACD (Cooperative Action for Community Development) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. Project Warm’s goal is to provide choice firewood for those in need at below fair market price. To support the project, financial gifts can be made to CACD Inc., P.O. Box 56, St. Meinrad, IN 47577.

Current managers are Eli Yandow, student manager; Aaron Herrenbruck, delivery manager; Devereaux King, lot and production manager; and Neil Blatchford, collections manager. The general manager and chairman of the Board of Directors is Father Anthony Vinson, OSB.