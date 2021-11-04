Railroad Crossing Repair Scheduled for SR 161 in Tennyson

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a railroad crossing replacement on State Road 161 in Tennyson.

Beginning on or around Nov. 9, Norfolk Southern railroad crews will begin replacing the crossing on S.R. 161 between Oak Street and 1st Street. The project will require a full road closure.

Work is expected to last for about 10 days, depending upon weather conditions. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. All through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 62, U.S. 231, and S.R. 68.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.