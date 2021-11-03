Railroad Work Restricting Access at Multiple Crossings in Huntingburg

Due to work on the railroad, the following crossings in Huntingburg will be closed today, November 3, 2021:

County Road 650 W;

County Road 600;

County Road 400 W;

Styline Drive;

12 th Street;

Street; Jackson Street; and

Washington Street

There will be no vehicular access overnight at the above listed railroad crossings except Styline Drive. Please find an alternate route during the work.

For more information, please contact the Huntingburg Street Department at (812) 683-4122.