Request for Police Assistance Leads to Foot Pursuit in Martin County

Trying to run from police landed one man behind bars late last week.

Martin County Dispatch received a request for assistance at a business in Loogootee on Thursday afternoon.

23-year-old Christopher Earley of Washington was reportedly holding onto a door handle and leaning on a vehicle in the parking lot, preventing the driver from leaving.

As soon as police arrived, Earley took off running around the front of the business, ran through town, then continued East onto the railroad tracks.

Earley was found 40 minutes later walking near the railroad tracks and taken into custody.

Earley is facing a felony charge of criminal confinement, a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement, and is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.