Rock Lotto set to return to the historic Astra Theatre on Saturday, November 20

After missing out on the 2020 season, the Rock Lotto is returning to the historic Astra Theatre this weekend!
Doors open for the performance at 6:30 pm on Saturday, November 20th, with bands scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm.
Tickets are on sale now at TheNextAct.org. General admission tickets are $10. Local musicians will join in the competition, and the participants will be “drafted” to form new bands for the event. The newly formed bands will then each perform a few songs and try to impress the audience who will determine the 2021 Rock Lotto winner.
Every admission ticket purchased comes with 10 votes.
A winner for the evening will be announced at the conclusion of the event.
