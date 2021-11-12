Rose Marie Mullis, 83, of Ferdinand passed away Thursday November 11, 2021 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Rose was born April 10, 1938 in Huntingburg to John and Clara (Schaefer) Petry. She was united in marriage to Leo R. Mullis on July 28, 1956 in Saint Anthony Church, Leo preceded her in death on June 1, 2020.

Rose was a homemaker, she was a member of Saint Meinrad Parish and it’s Ladies Sodality. She was also a member of St. Meinrad Legion Post 366 Auxillary. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, fishing, playing cards, travel, bingo and gathering with family and friends. She was the third oldest of ten children and was the last surviving member of her family.

Surviving are her children, Diana (Rich) Cox, Gary Mullis, Leon Mullis, Allan Mullis, Charlene (Jay) Rickenbaugh all of Ferdinand. Becky (Junie) Miller of Santa Claus, Stanley Mullis and Richard Mullis both of Bristow, and Dean (Mary) Mullis of Saint Meinrad. Thirty grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Two sister-in-laws, Vivian Petry of Huntingburg and Mary Ann Petry of Dubois. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Beth Ann VanWinkle and her nine siblings.

Services will be held at 12:00 PM ET Tuesday November 16th at the Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand, with burial to follow in the Saint Meinrad Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday November 11, 2021 from 2:00 until 8:00 PM ET and on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.