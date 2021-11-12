Roselena E. Fromme, age 94, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:08 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

Roselena was born in Jasper, Indiana on September 9, 1927, to Thomas and Emma (Hopf) Giesler.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Annes Society, Blessed Virgin Sodality and the daughters of Isabella.

She enjoyed bowling, square dancing, and mostly playing cards.

Surviving are three daughters; Camille Corbin, Indianapolis, IN, Charmaine (Rick) Schultheis, Greenwood, IN, and Carla (Bob) Moynahan, Jasper, IN, one son; Daniel (Cheryl) Fromme, Jasper, IN, one sister; Armela Hale, Indianapolis, IN, 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death is one daughter, Claudette Leinenbach, two sons, Joseph, who died in infancy and David Fromme, one granddaughter, Augusta Leinenbach, one grandson, Nathan Leinenbach, seven sisters; Hilda Lemond Kays, Bernadine Mehringer, Roberta Sternberg, Margaret “Peggy” Schmitt, Catherine “Katie” Kluemper Luebbers, Caroline St. Clair, Frieda Gehlhausen and four brothers; Martin, Louis, Victor, and Elmer Giesler.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roselena E. Fromme will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

