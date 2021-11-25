Santa Claus coming to Jasper

Santa Claus is coming to town!

Old Saint Nick arrives in Jasper on Friday, November 26th.

Santa will greet children at the Fire Station this year from 12 noon until 12:45.

At 1 pm, Santa and his elves will be joined by members of the Jasper High School band to parade to the Santa House on the west side of the Square.

Children are encouraged to dress up like Christmas packages and walk along the mini-parade.

As members of the high school band play Christmas music- Mayor Dean Vonderheide will be on hand to welcome everyone with a special greeting.

Santa will then spend a few hours visiting children at his special Christmas House until 3 pm.

Children and families are also encouraged to bring canned food to donate to the Community Food Bank.