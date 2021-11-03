Santa Claus to arrive in Jasper on November 26th

The Greater Downtown Jasper Business Association is pleased to announce the details for Santa Claus to make his arrival in Jasper.

This annual event will take place on a Friday – November 26. Santa’s arrival will brighten your child’s day and they can visit with him in his special house on the courthouse lawn, too.

You will capture the spirit of Christmas as you gather around the beautifully decorated downtown Square in anticipation of Santa, parading from the Fire Station to his special house, in a bright red fire engine.

Santa will greet children at the Fire Station this year from 12 noon until 12:45.

At 1:00 p.m. Santa and his elves will be joined by members of the Jasper High School band to parade to the Santa House on the west side of the Square.

Children are encouraged to dress up like Christmas packages and walk along in the mini-parade.

As members of the high school band play Christmas music – – Mayor Dean Vonderheide will be on hand to welcome everyone with a special greeting.

Santa will then spend a few hours visiting with children in his special Christmas House until 3:00 p.m. Be sure to bring along your camera and take pictures so that memories can be created for your little ones.

Children and families are also encouraged to bring canned foods and these items will all be donated to the Community Food Bank.

For information call the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866.