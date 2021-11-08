Service of the Longest Night set for December 18

Abbey Caskets, a work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 6 p.m. Central Time in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad, IN.

Many people find the holidays a challenging time. Instead of celebrating, they are struggling with grief. They miss loved ones and find that the usual traditions and bright lights serve only to heighten their struggle.

Fr. Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. RSVP requested, but not required, for planning. Reply to info@abbeycaskets.com or call (800) 987-7380 for further information.

Parking is available in the Guest House parking lot. Guests to Saint Meinrad are asked to wear masks.