Sharon Charlene Wilson, 80, of Grantsburg, IN went to be with the Lord on , 2021, at 1:00 am.

She was born , 1940, to Edward Siebert and Lorene (Polen) Johnson in Huntingburg, IN. Sharon was the “youngest” of the set of twins.

Sharon lived a life of service, she worked with George Beasley at the courthouse in 1962, she was a hairdresser, a Bible School Director in multiple counties, and was a successful business owner of three Bible Bookstores. She led a long-time career in Crawford County Tourism with Pat Stroud and was a Crawford County Council Woman. Sharon lived in California after marrying Kenneth Wilson and worked for two beauty supply companies and barber supply businesses.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth Wilson, her brother Wendell Seibert, Brother-in-law’s Andrew Lane, William Sherron, and a very special niece Patti Lynn Gilliland.

Surviving Sharon is her son Rodney (Spring) Beasley of English, IN, Reggi (Hannah) Beasley of Charlotte, NC, Alex Beasley of English, IN and Adam Beasley of English, IN and one great-granddaughter Aniston Beasley, along with siblings Patricia G. Lane of Logansport, IN, Shirley M. (Frank) Gilliland of English, In, Ray Seibert of Terre Haute, IN, Joyce A. Sherron of Grantsburg, IN, Rex (Chris) Johnson of Princeton, IN, Rita (John) Smith, Sulphur, IN and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

The funeral service will be on , 2021, at Hillview Christian Church at 1:00 pm.

Visitation will be on , 2021, from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm at Hillview Christian Church and on from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Due to the current situation please wear a mask while in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union Chapel Cemetery or the Grantsburg Community Church.

