Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit to take place Friday, November 5th

The 2021 Southwest Agriculture Economic Summit is just a few days away!

It takes place on Friday, November 5th, from 8:20 am to 12 noon in the Vincennes University- Jasper in the Center for Technology Innovation and Manufacturing Theatre.

AGENDA

8:30 to 9:00 am : Networking and Coffee

9:00 am: Welcome – Ed Cole, Dubois Strong

9:05 am: Vincennes University Jasper, Dean Christian Blome

Update on the Vincennes University Agriculture Program

9:30 am: Duane Hopf, Mill Creek Farms, Farm Operation and Challenges

10:00 to 10:15 am: Break

10:15 am: Bennett Fuson, Outreach Associate, EDP Renewables; Leasing Your Land for Solar Energy Development

10:45 am: Steve Howell, Senior Director of Industry Affairs; Indiana Soybean Alliance/Indiana Corn Marketing Council/Indiana Corn Growers Association and Ed Ebert, Senior Director of Grain Production & Utilization; Indiana Soybean Alliance/Indiana Corn Marketing Council/Indiana Soybean & Corn Check Off Programs

11:15 am: James Mintert, Ph.D., Professor of Agricultural Economics & Director, Center for Commercial Agriculture at Purdue University

Noon: Lunch and Networking

To RSVP Call (812)-482-9650 or email success@duboisstrong.com.