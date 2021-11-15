Spencer County man sentenced to 210 years in child pornography case

A Spencer County man has been sentenced after a two-year-long child pornography case.

An investigator on the case says Trent Walker of Rockport was sentenced to 210 years in Federal Prison on Friday.

Walker was facing up to 3,000 years if his case went to trial, but they reached a plea agreement.

According to the investigator, the judge over the case said it was the worst he’d ever seen.

Walker was originally arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Possession of Child Pornography in August of 2019.