Spencer County woman arrested after battering child

A Spencer County woman is facing charges after allegedly battering a child less than 14 years old.
Indiana State Police arrested 22-year-old Megan Weddle of Dale on Monday receiving information from the Indiana Department of Child Services concerning allegations of battery against a child.
The investigation revealed that Weddle allegedly battered a child under 14 years old in Spencer County.
Weddle was booked into the Spencer County Jail for felony charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and domestic battery on a person less than 14 years old.
