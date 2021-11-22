Spencer County woman found guilty in fatal hit and run

A jury has found a Spencer County woman guilty in a 2019 fatal hit and run.

Amanda Huff was found guilty of two-level four felony counts, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and causing death when operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in blood on Thursday after an eight-day trial.

A level four felony has a sentencing range of two to twelve years. A sentencing hearing will be held in December.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Huff was arrested on November 14th, 2019 after hitting and killing an elderly man on a motorized scooter in Dale.

The victim, Eugene Hufnagel, was pronounced dead at the scene.