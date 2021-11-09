St. Anthony woman arrested on drug charges

A St. Anthony woman is spending time in jail this morning after being arrested on possession charges.

The Jasper Police Department stopped to check on a truck parked in the German American Bank parking lot just after midnight.

The driver, 43-year-old Lori Broadway gave consent to search the vehicle. Police say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Broadway was taken and lodged into the Dubois County Security Center on possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia charges.