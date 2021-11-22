St. Joseph Church to offer free Thanksgiving meals

Two churches in Dubois County are making sure everyone gets a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

Free Thanksgiving meals will be available on Thursday at two drive-through locations. Saint Joseph in Jasper will be doing a distribution at the former 10th Street School location and Saint Mary in Huntingburg will distribute in their north main parking lot. Both locations will be serving from 11:00 AM until gone.

Shut-ins, persons with disabilities, or families without transportation are invited to phone either parish to arrange delivery of their meals.

These meals are made available by the Dubois County Community Meal Program, Backpack Buddies, and generous community sponsors.