Statewide donation effort continues for Camp Atterbury evacuees

Hoosiers can still donate needed items to Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury at eight locations across the state.
Several Indiana National Guard armories serve as collection sites for new, donated items for Operation Allies Welcome. The locations have changed in recent weeks, including the opening of a location in Columbus and Lafayette, to best serve the donation effort launched by Governor Eric J. Holcomb in mid-September.
Current collection sites include:
- Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825
- South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613
- Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905
- Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804
- Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150
- Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203
The above locations are effective as of Monday, Nov. 29. Donation sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed for the holiday on Nov. 25-26).
Hoosiers have donated more than 1.5 million items to Camp Atterbury so far.
Current high-need items include:
- Closes-toed shoes in all sizes
- Men’s pants in various sizes
- Bras
- Bottle brushes
- Fingernail clippers
Only new items in original packaging are accepted.
For more information, including an Amazon wish list, please visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.
Indiana residents interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links:
