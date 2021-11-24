Statewide donation effort continues for Camp Atterbury evacuees

Hoosiers can still donate needed items to Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury at eight locations across the state.

Several Indiana National Guard armories serve as collection sites for new, donated items for Operation Allies Welcome. The locations have changed in recent weeks, including the opening of a location in Columbus and Lafayette, to best serve the donation effort launched by Governor Eric J. Holcomb in mid-September.

Current collection sites include:

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825

South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613

Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905

Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804

Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150

Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203

The above locations are effective as of , Nov. 29. Donation sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., through (closed for the holiday on Nov. 25-26).

Hoosiers have donated more than 1.5 million items to Camp Atterbury so far.

Current high-need items include:

Closes-toed shoes in all sizes

Men’s pants in various sizes

Bras

Bottle brushes

Fingernail clippers

Only new items in original packaging are accepted.

For more information, including an Amazon wish list, please visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.

Indiana residents interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links: