Suspicious postcard shows up in Dubois County mailbox

A suspicious postcard is showing up in mailboxes around Dubois County.

The Dubois County Recorder’s office has been contacted by a local resident that is possibly being targeted by a Home Warranty Co stating that their warranty expiration from their lender is due.

The Dubois County Recorder’s Office wanted to make the public aware of this circulating around the county.

The postcard is not from the Dubois County Recorder’s Office.

If you have any questions, call the Recorder’s Office at (812)-481-7067.