Ten Hospital Employees Nominated for LCM Award

Ten Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center employees have been nominated for the 2021 Little Company of Mary Award, named for the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the religious organization that sponsors Memorial Hospital.

Nominated by their co-workers for their exemplary devotion to the hospital’s Mission and Core Values in their daily work, the nominees include: Laura Blessinger, Food Services; Angela Day, Laboratory Services; Heather Faith, House Supervision; Diane Lange, Diabetes Management; Paula Martin, Clinical Education and Support Services; Kathleen “Scotty” Munning, Jasper Primary Care Physicians; Brooke Nichter, Critical Care Services; Tina Rahman, Skilled Caring Center; Maggie Schnarr, Hospitalist; and Rhonda Schultheis, Quality Services.

Sr. Renee Cunningham, LCM, Memorial Hospital’s Mission Committee Chairperson, noted “these individuals are not only examples of our mission and core values being lived out in actions and deeds, but they, as individuals, are also a reflection of the quality of caregivers at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. We are blessed to have them here.”

The nominees are being honored in their departments throughout the month of November. The award recipient will be announced on Tuesday, November 16.