The Intersection of 3rd St & Clay St in Jasper Closed this Week.

The Jasper Street Dept will close the intersection of 3rd St & Clay St for asphalt replacement, as this closure hinges upon the availability of asphalt from the plant, an exact date has not been determined, although it will be done sometime the week of Nov. 29.

This closure should not extend beyond 1 day, barring inclement weather or any other unforeseen events.

Motorists will not have access to this Intersection when this project begins & shall use Newton St as a detour.