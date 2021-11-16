The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library’s director receives award

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library’s director, Christine Golden, received the Outstanding Librarian Award Monday night at the Indiana Library Federation’s Awards Banquet.

Every year the Indiana Library Federation offers awards to recognize outstanding contributions from Indiana’s libraries and librarians.

Golden was chosen for the recognition due to her leadership, her commitment to library excellence, & for being an integral part of making the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center a reality.

Christine has been with the library system for 20 years and has held a variety of roles since becoming the Library Director in 2014. She looks forward to evolving the role of the library in the community and continuing to provide the best possible library resources and services to the public.