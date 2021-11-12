The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public assistance or information to the whereabouts of Brandon Crowder.
Crowder is a 39-year-old white male, 6’ tall, 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Crowder is wanted on a Martin County warrant for the following:
Count 1: Kidnapping, a Level 3 Felony
Count 2: Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, a Level 5 Felony
Count 3: Intimidation, a Level 5 Felony
Count 4: Strangulation, a Level 6 Felony
Count 5: Domestic Battery, a Level 6 Felony
Count 6: Domestic Battery, a Level 6 Felony
Count 7: Domestic Battery, a Level 6 Felony
If you have information on the whereabouts of Brandon Crowder, please call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 247-3726.
All charges are merely allegation and all suspects are considered innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.
Be the first to comment on "The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public assistance or information to the whereabouts of Brandon Crowder."