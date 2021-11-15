Those lacking reliable broadband internet can apply for the Indiana Connectivity program.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs encourage Hoosier homeowners and business owners to apply for the Indiana Connectivity Program before the Nov. 28 first round deadline.

Those lacking reliable broadband can initiate interest by calling the Indiana Broadband Connect Center, which is open on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., ET at 833-639-8522. Hoosiers can also submit their information online through the Next Level Connections portal by visiting in.gov/ocra/broadband.

“Access to broadband has become increasingly important for Hoosiers, especially in the wake of the pandemic,” Crouch said. “The Indiana Connectivity Program aims to bring improved internet access to more Hoosiers. This round we have had applicants from all 92 counties, and I encourage more individuals lacking reliable broadband to apply before the program’s first round deadline later this month.”

The Indiana Connectivity Program connects residents and businesses that lack internet service with internet service providers and assists in the expense of extending broadband to unserved and underserved locations.

“All Hoosiers deserve to have access to reliable broadband, and this program will help us get one step closer to making that a reality,” said OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner. “If you are lacking internet access, apply to ensure you are included in the first round of the new program.”

Although the deadline for the first round of the Indiana Connectivity Program is approaching, registration for the program is ongoing. Hoosiers who submit their address after the Nov. 28 deadline will be included in the next round of the program.

To be eligible, a location must have access to actual speeds of less than 25 Mbps (download) and 3 Mbps (upload). Inputting location information into the Next Level Connections Broadband portal does not guarantee extension of service.

Next Level Connections Broadband Program funding may be available to assist in expanding internet opportunities to these locations, following a 60-day bidding process. Once awarded, providers must complete their projects within nine months of the contract date.

For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/broadband/icp.