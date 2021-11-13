Three artists traveling to Pfaffenweiler to represent Jasper

Three local artists are leaving for the trip of a lifetime today.

Jay Hamlin, Curtis Uebelhor, and Monte Lee Young were selected to travel to Pfaffenweiler and represent Jasper from November 13th to December 1st as part of this year’s Artisan Exchange.

Uebelhor says the travel day will be busy.

The artists will also be traveling with a lot of luggage. Uebelhor explains why.

And Uebelhor, says once they step foot into the country and get settled in, it will be time to get to work.

According to Uebelhor, this includes a full agenda.

While the Jasper artists are visiting Germany, one artist from Pfaffenweiler will be traveling to Jasper during the week of November 21 to December 9, 2021. Pfaffenweiler artisan, Niklas Samuel, along with his companion, Sabrina Dischinger, will be traveling to Jasper to showcase and share his talent of using concrete materials to craft candle holders, stands, and various art pieces. The guests from Pfaffenweiler will be hosted by local families in Jasper during their stay.

Plans are being made for demonstrations by Niklas Samuel at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center as well as production of his artworks to be sold during the O Tannenbaum Days in Jasper December 2nd through 5th.