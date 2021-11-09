Two bodies discovered in house fire in Lawrence County

An investigation is underway in Lawrence County after police say two bodies were found inside a burning home.

Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 251 Briarwood Lane in Bedford around 6:40 am Tuesday.

The caller stated that he lives at an adjacent property and as he was warming up his car, he noticed flames coming from the residence.

Firefighters from Marshal Township Fire, Oolitic Fire, and Monroe Fire District responded and put out the fire. Deputies and detectives from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded, as well as Lifeline (formerly IU Health) ambulance.

Two bodies were found inside the residence. Both are unable to be immediately identified due to the extent of their injuries. The Coroner’s Office was called to the scene as were investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Confirmation of identification will be determined by the Coroner’s Office at autopsy.

There was medical oxygen inside the residence and that appears to have played a role in the fire’s origin. No foul play is suspected.