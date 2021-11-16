Two juveniles flee after three-vehicle crash; Jasper woman charged

A Jasper woman is facing charges after police say she let a juvenile drive with no license.

Jasper Police responded to a three-car collision at the Newton Street and Northwood Avenue intersection last Wednesday.

After arriving, police learned that the juvenile driver and juvenile passenger had fled from the car accident.

Both juveniles were found by police at the Howard Drive and Northwood Avenue intersection.

The juveniles and one of the other drivers involved in the accident were transported to the hospital.

Police later determined that 44-year-old Susana Castillo of Jasper knowingly let the juvenile drive the car. After learning about the crash, she called the Jasper Police Department to report the car stolen.

The juvenile driver was referred to juvenile probation for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without ever receiving a license.

Castillo was cited for knowingly permitting an unlicensed driver to drive and charged with false informing.