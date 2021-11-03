A two-vehicle accident in Jasper sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
53-year-old Kori Johnson of Washington was stopped at the 5th and Newton Street intersection when she failed to yield the right of way, crashing into 35-year-old Bradley Rue of Jasper.
Rue complained of chest and right-hand pain and was transported by EMS to Memorial Hospital. His vehicle is a total loss.
Johnson complained of head pain and was treated at the scene. Her vehicle suffered driver-side damage and airbag deployment. She was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
Be the first to comment on "Two vehicle accident in Jasper sends one to hospital"