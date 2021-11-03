Two vehicle accident in Jasper sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Jasper sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

53-year-old Kori Johnson of Washington was stopped at the 5th and Newton Street intersection when she failed to yield the right of way, crashing into 35-year-old Bradley Rue of Jasper.

Rue complained of chest and right-hand pain and was transported by EMS to Memorial Hospital. His vehicle is a total loss.

Johnson complained of head pain and was treated at the scene. Her vehicle suffered driver-side damage and airbag deployment. She was cited for failing to yield the right of way.